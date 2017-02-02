FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital FY EBT up 38 pct at 15.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* FY revenue rose by 13 pct to 53.8 million euros ($57.99 million)

* FY growth of earnings before tax (EBT) by 38 pct to 15.7 million euros

* 1.0 billion euros in new assets contracted in 2016

* Assets under management (AUM) of MPC Capital Group as at Dec. 31 totalled 5.1 billion euros (Dec. 31, 2015: 5.5 billion euros)

* Expects to continue on its path in 2017 with a revenue growth of at least 10 pct and a disproportional increase in pre-tax result (EBT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

