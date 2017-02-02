BRIEF-3I says on track to deliver 7.55 p/shr for FY 2017

Feb 2 (Reuters) - 3I Infrastructure Plc :

* Performance update

* Company is on track to deliver its target dividend of 7.55 pence per share for FY 2017.

* Following completion of Infinis acquisition, company has invested all of proceeds from its capital raise in June 2016

* At Dec. 31 2016, company held 54 mln stg in cash and RCF was 140 mln stg drawn including 30 mln stg for letters of credit, leaving an undrawn balance of 160 mln stg

* Company has ability to seek to increase facility by up to a further 200 mln stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)