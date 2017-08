Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tube Investments Of India Ltd

* Says joint venture agreement with regard to TL Absolute Concepts Private Limited

* Says invested a further sum of 25 million rupees in share capital of TL Absolute

* Says post investment, shareholding of co in tl absolute remains unchanged at 50%, balance 50% held by jv partner