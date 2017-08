Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vexim SA :

* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia

* About to initiate process of registration of its products in China

* About to initiate, with a Chinese laboratory, first biological and mechanical qualifying tests required for registration of its products by China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)