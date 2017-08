Feb 2 (Reuters) - UFO Moviez India Ltd :

* Dec quarter consol net profit 135.9 million rupees versus 160.3 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter consol net sales 1.48 billion rupees versus 1.44 billion rupees year ago

* Demonetization has slowed down growth in second half of fiscal 2017 making it difficult to achieve advertisement growth target Source text: (bit.ly/2jG7Pst) Further company coverage: