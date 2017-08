Feb 2 (Reuters) - Unified Factory SA :

* Signs an annex to a contract with Romania-based partner what will enable to build a team to sell solutions concerning automatization of sales and client services, open unit in Romania in the future

* Sales of software in Romania were in 2016 at 2.7 million zlotys ($678,200) over 15 percent of the company's capital