BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest: Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond issues oversubscribed

* Successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond

* Issued Tier 1 bond of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($36.6 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.60 percentage points

* On Feb. 1 issued Tier 2 bond of 350 million crowns with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.70 percentage points

* Says both issues were significantly oversubscribed

