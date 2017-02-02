FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest: Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond issues oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest :

* Successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond

* Issued Tier 1 bond of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($36.6 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.60 percentage points

* On Feb. 1 issued Tier 2 bond of 350 million crowns with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.70 percentage points

* Says both issues were significantly oversubscribed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1879 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

