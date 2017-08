Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eutelsat :

* Taqnia Space selects Eutelsat to empower its HTS Aero Service over Middle East, North Africa, Mediterranean and Europe

* Multi-million dollar, multi-year deal covers spotbeam capacity on Eutelsat 3B satellite in order to provide HTS connectivity services to Taqnia Space Airline Clients over Middle East, North Africa, Mediterranean and Europe regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)