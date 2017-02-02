FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Dec-qtr consol profit more than doubles
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 2, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Dec-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net profit 4.77 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - dec-quarter consol net sales 24.63 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd says overall growth for the organization has been bolstered due to the strong performance by US formulation business.

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 17.46 billion rupees

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd consensus forecast for dec-quarter consol profit was 3.33 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ktiQBS) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.