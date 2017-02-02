BRIEF-Oxley Holdings says acquisition of interest in Pindan Capital Berry Pty

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oxley Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of interest in Pindan Capital Berry Pty Ltd

* Through Pindan Capital Berry secured a land sub-division development known as Huntingdale Park

* Entered into a project development investment agreement to acquire a 25.5% direct interest in PC Berry for an investment of AUD3.8 million

* For purpose of funding acquisition and development of property, PC investments had requested for a loan of AUD10.7 million under loan facility

* Acquisition of interest in PC Berry is not expected to have any material impact on eps of company for current financial year ending 30 june 2017