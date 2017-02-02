FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Autoliv Q4 profit in line, organic growth below forecast
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Autoliv Q4 profit in line, organic growth below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc

* Autoliv Q4 operating profit $239 mln vs mean forecast $238 mln in Reuters poll and year-ago $281 mln

* Autoliv inc says quarterly organic sales grew by 1.1 pct vs mean forecast 2.5 pct

* Says for Q1 of 2017, company expects organic sales to increase by more than 3 pct and an adjusted operating margin of around 8 pct

* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 4 pct and an adjusted operating margin of around 8.5 pct

* Says R,D&E investments, net is expected to be at high end of 6.5-7.0 pct of sales range, a significant year-over-year increase

* Says passive safety recorded its highest order intake ever in 2016, winning about 50 pct of available order value

* Says we remain confident that we are on right path to surpass our $12 billion corporate sales target for 2019

* On replacement airbag inflators says company currently expects deliveries of up to 30 million units during the period 2015 to 2018

* Says we see potential for deliveries also beyond 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.