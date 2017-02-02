FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 7 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word from headline)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc -

* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection

* Company has obtained a committed $50 million debtor-in-possession ("dip") financing facility

* Company has obtained a committed $50 million debtor-in-possession financing facility

* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 7.875% senior notes due 2020

* Eliminate about $708 million in debt under company's reserve-based credit facility and senior unsecured debt

* Filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses associated with production operation and drilling and completion activities

* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 8 3/8% senior notes due 2019

* Entered into restructuring support agreement with consenting holders of 7.0% senior secured second lien notes due 2023

* DIP financing, cash from operations, to provide sufficient liquidity during chapter 11 cases to support continuing business operations

* Through RSA transactions, to eliminate about $708 million in debt under co's reserve-based credit facility, senior unsecured debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.