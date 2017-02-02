REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy

(Removes extraneous word from headline)
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc -
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $50 million debtor-in-possession ("dip") financing facility
* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 7.875% senior notes due 2020
* Eliminate about $708 million in debt under company's reserve-based credit facility and senior unsecured debt
* Filed motions seeking authority to pay expenses associated with production operation and drilling and completion activities
* Vanguard Natural Resources says entered into a restructuring support agreement with certain consenting holders of 8 3/8% senior notes due 2019
* Entered into restructuring support agreement with consenting holders of 7.0% senior secured second lien notes due 2023
* DIP financing, cash from operations, to provide sufficient liquidity during chapter 11 cases to support continuing business operations
* Through RSA transactions, to eliminate about $708 million in debt under co's reserve-based credit facility, senior unsecured debt