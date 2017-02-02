FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
February 2, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Trillium Therapeutics Inc

* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end

* Says in 2017 trillium intends to continue investigating Sirpafc in relevant preclinical models

* Says during the year, it expects to make progress in phase 1b tti-621-01 study

* Trillium therapeutics says in second phase 1 trial on tti-621-02 expects to complete dose escalation phase and potentially begin an expansion phase in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

