7 months ago
February 2, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc :

* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil

* Cytokinetics Inc - to sell to royalty pharma a portion of potential royalty due to Cytokinetics from Amgen on worldwide sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil

* Cytokinetics says sold to Royalty Pharma a 4.5 percent royalty on potential worldwide sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil for $90 million in an upfront cash payment

* Says Royalty Pharma has agreed to purchase $10 million of Cytokinetics' common stock

* Has also agreed to exercise its option to co-invest with amgen in phase 3 development program of Omecamtiv Mecarbil

* Cytokinetics - to exercise its co-investing option in exchange for increased royalties from amgen on worldwide sales of Omecamtiv Mecarbil outside Japan

* Cytokinetics - agreed with Royalty Pharma to exercise option to co-invest $40 million in phase 3 development program of Omecamtiv Mecarbil under deal with Amgen

* Cytokinetics - following transaction with Royalty Pharma, Cytokinetics retains right to receive more than $600 million in potential milestone payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

