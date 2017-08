Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bioverativ Inc :

* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum - long-term safety, efficacy data of extended half-life therapy alprolix in children with hemophilia B published in Lancet haematology

* Swedish Orphan Biovitrum - kids B-long phase 3 clinical trial treatment was generally well tolerated & resulted in low bleeding rates in participants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: