7 months ago
February 2, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren's CEO, who is stepping down, to get $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren - according to agreement with outgoing CEO Larsson, he will provide transition services to company

* Ralph Lauren - pursuant to employment separation agreement with Larsson, Larsson to receive $10 million, paid in form of salary continuation over 2 years

* Ralph Lauren - Larsson has also agreed to a release of claims against company - sec filing

* Ralph Lauren - Larsson agreement further provides that Larsson will receive his bonus under co's executive officer annual incentive plan for 2017 fiscal year

* Says Larsson will also vest in all time-based equity awards as of date of termination

* Ralph Lauren - agreement requires Larsson to comply with confidentiality, non-competition, non-disparagement and non-solicitation restrictive covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

