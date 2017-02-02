FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody expects U.S. coal consumption to rebound in 2017
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 1:47 PM / in 8 months

BRIEF-Peabody expects U.S. coal consumption to rebound in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy Corp - looking ahead, Peabody projects seaborne coal fundamentals to trend higher through 2021

* Peabody Energy Corp - in seaborne thermal coal, demand is expected by Peabody to rise modestly by 25 to 35 million tonnes from 2016 through 2021

* Peabody Energy Corp - in U.S., coal demand rebounded in second half of 2016 as natural gas prices rose sharply from lowest levels in approximately 15 years

* Peabody Energy Corp - “longer-term metallurgical coal pricing is expected by Peabody to retreat to more stable levels”

* Peabody Energy Corp - in seaborne metallurgical coal, demand is forecast by Peabody to increase 30 to 35 million tonnes, or 10% - 15%, from 2016 to 2021

* By 2021, Peabody Energy Corp expects coal to supply an estimated 29% of U.S. Electricity generation, down from 33% in 2015

* Peabody Energy Corp - longer-term metallurgical coal pricing expected to retreat to more stable levels, “driven by China policies restricting supply”

* Peabody Energy Corp - Under U.S. fundamentals, Peabody expects 2017 coal consumption to rebound from 2016 levels on higher natural gas prices

* Peabody Energy Corp - about 180 gigawatts are expected by Peabody to be added in China, 64 gigawatts added in India, 72 gigawatts added in other Asian countries

* Peabody Energy Corp - “longer term, Peabody forecasts U.S. coal consumption will decline 5 to 15 million tons between 2016 and 2021” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

