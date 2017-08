Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hemisphere Media Group Inc

* Hemisphere Media - expects to hold bank meeting on Feb 3, 2017 to discuss possible amendment of co's operating subsidiaries' $225 million senior term loan

* Hemisphere Media Group - purpose of amendment is to extend maturity date of existing term loan, reduce interest rate under existing term loan