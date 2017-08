Feb 2 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents

* Eli lilly and co - japan ip high court confirmed decisions of japan patent office and ruled in lilly's favor

* Eli lilly - if patents are ultimately upheld through challenges, they could provide intellectual property protection for alimta in japan until june 2021