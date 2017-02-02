BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 2.93 bln lira

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS :

* FY 2016 net profit of 2.93 billion lira ($786.11 million) versus 1.86 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income of 7.63 billion lira versus 6.84 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net fee and commission income 2.83 billion lira versus 2.69 billion lira year ago

* Non-Performing loans at the end of 2016 8.71 billion lira versus 6.13 billion lira year ago

* NPL ratio for banking sector is expected to maintain current trend but remain at low levels (<4%) in 2017

* Sees NPL ration for Yapi Kredi Bankasi flattish

* Sees improving profitability driven by core banking focus and strict cost discipline, heavily leveraging digitalization in 2017

