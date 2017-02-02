BRIEF-Turkiye Is Bankasi 2016 net profit up at 4.70 billion lira

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkiye Is Bankasi AS :

* FY 2016 net profit of 4.70 billion lira ($1.26 billion) versus 3.09 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income of 10.84 billion lira versus 8.99 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net fee and commission income 2.84 billion lira versus 2.39 billion lira year ago

* Non-Performing loans at the end of 2016 4.93 billion lira versus 3.60 billion lira year ago

* Loans and receivables of 203.14 at the end of 2016 versus 177.04 billion lira versus at the end of 2015

