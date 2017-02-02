FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Turkiye Is Bankasi 2016 net profit up at 4.70 billion lira
February 2, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Turkiye Is Bankasi 2016 net profit up at 4.70 billion lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkiye Is Bankasi AS :

* FY 2016 net profit of 4.70 billion lira ($1.26 billion) versus 3.09 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net interest income of 10.84 billion lira versus 8.99 billion lira year ago

* FY 2016 net fee and commission income 2.84 billion lira versus 2.39 billion lira year ago

* Non-Performing loans at the end of 2016 4.93 billion lira versus 3.60 billion lira year ago

* Loans and receivables of 203.14 at the end of 2016 versus 177.04 billion lira versus at the end of 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7267 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)

