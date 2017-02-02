FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Xerox and EFI partner to give customers best in class digital front ends
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 2:25 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xerox and EFI partner to give customers best in class digital front ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox and EFI partner to give customers best in class digital front ends

* Xerox Corp says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Xerox Corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says agreement includes sale of Xerox's freeflow print server dfe business to EFI

* Xerox - under terms of deal, EFI will continue to produce and support FFPS so current customers do not experience interruptions in sales or service

* Xerox Corp - agreement is for FFPS only and does not impact Xerox workflow solutions that carry a freeflow sub-brand name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.