BRIEF-Xerox and EFI partner to give customers best in class digital front ends

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox and EFI partner to give customers best in class digital front ends

* Xerox Corp says terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Xerox Corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Says agreement includes sale of Xerox's freeflow print server dfe business to EFI

* Xerox - under terms of deal, EFI will continue to produce and support FFPS so current customers do not experience interruptions in sales or service

* Xerox Corp - agreement is for FFPS only and does not impact Xerox workflow solutions that carry a freeflow sub-brand name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: