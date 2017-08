Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mediterranean Tourism Investment Co :

* FY net profit 3.3 million dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago

* FY net operating revenue 6.6 million dinars versus 6.4 million dinars year ago

* Board recommends cash dividend of 6.25 percent for year 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2kVEY8L) Further company coverage: )