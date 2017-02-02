FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ralph Lauren CFO says expects 2017 capital expenditures of about $325 mln - conf call
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren CFO says expects 2017 capital expenditures of about $325 mln - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* Ralph Lauren CEO Stefan Larsson - "Board, Ralph, and I have over the last month worked very hard to find common ground" - conf call

* Ralph Lauren CFO - on track to close about 50 stores this year - conf call

* Ralph Lauren CFO - week after Christmas included in Q3, Easter to shift into Q1; effects of calendar shifts to pressure Q4 comps about 3 percent points - conf call

* Ralph Lauren CFO - now expect capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 to be about $325 million, down $50 million from previous guidance - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.