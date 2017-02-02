FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group to explore alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc to explore alternatives

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - board has recently initiated discussions with tac capital llc (tac)

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group - in a recent public filing, tac had indicated a desire for board representation but tac rejected board's offer

* Bravo Brio Restaurant-offered to tac capital to afford them representation of 2 directors on board so they can be part of process to explore alternatives

* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc - board intends to examine all alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

