7 months ago
BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label
February 2, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL label

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - CCL Industries Inc :

* CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL Label

* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion

* CCL Industries-pacman-ccl joint venture signed a binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned super label mfg. Co

* CCL Industries inc - co will continue to be headed by its founder, bharat mehta, and becomes part of pacman-ccl trading under ccl corporate identity system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

