7 months ago
BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme
February 2, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Medivir says EGM backs redemption programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares

* redemption programme will be effected by redemption of a maximum of 6,738,655 shares, whereof 151,589 series A shares and 6,587,066 series B shares

* The company shall pay an amount of SEK 129 for each share redeemed

* The reduction is made by way of repayment to the shareholders with a maximum amount of SEK 869,286,495. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

