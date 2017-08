Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lowe's Companies Inc

* LOWE'S HIRING MORE THAN 45,000 CUSTOMER-FACING ROLES

* IN-STORE SEASONAL POSITIONS INCLUDE CASHIERS, LAWN AND GARDEN ASSOCIATES, STOCKERS AND ASSEMBLERS OF OUTDOOR PRODUCTS

* HIRING IS UNDERWAY AND WILL TYPICALLY SUPPORT STORES BETWEEN MONTHS OF MARCH AND SEPTEMBER

* THE 45,000 SEASONAL EMPLOYEES SUPPLEMENT CO'S MORE THAN 235,000 U.S. STORE EMPLOYEES