BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN

* ALNYLAM PHARMA - NEW PHASE 1 RESULTS SHOWS EFFECTIVE BLEED MANAGEMENT WITH REPLACEMENT FACTOR AND BYPASSING AGENTS DURING FITUSIRAN ADMINISTRATION

* ALNYLAM PHARMA- ANALYSIS OF BLEED MANAGEMENT DURING FITUSIRAN ADMINISTRATION SHOWED BREAKTHROUGH BLEEDS WERE EFFECTIVELY MANAGED

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS CONTINUE TO ADVANCE TOWARD START OF ATLAS PHASE 3 CLINICAL PROGRAM IN EARLY 2017

* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STABILITY STUDY RESULTS SUPPORT A GREATER THAN TWO YEAR PRODUCT SHELF-LIFE AT ROOM TEMPERATURE STORAGE CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: