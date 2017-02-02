BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP :

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing

* Credit facility replaces $700 million revolving credit facility extended under third amended and restated credit agreement, as of May 23, 2012

* Credit agreement provides for a $479.75 million revolving credit facility

* Says revolving credit facility terminates on may 23, 2019