7 months ago
BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Alliance Resource Partners LP :

* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing

* Credit facility replaces $700 million revolving credit facility extended under third amended and restated credit agreement, as of May 23, 2012

* Credit agreement provides for a $479.75 million revolving credit facility

* Says revolving credit facility terminates on may 23, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2kYCovA) Further company coverage:

