7 months ago
BRIEF-Haynes International Q1 loss per share $0.06
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Haynes International Q1 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Haynes International Inc

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue fell 1.8 percent to $93.4 million

* Haynes International Inc - Backlog of $167.3 million at December 31, 2016, a decrease of 0.6% from $168.4 million at September 30, 2016

* Haynes International Inc - Forecast for capital spending in fiscal 2017 of $22.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $100.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Haynes International Inc- "Management expects challenging environment to continue in Q2 of fiscal 2017"

* Currently expects revenue and earnings in Q2 to be similar to Q1 of fiscal 2017

* Volume was 4.0 million pounds in Q1 of fiscal 2017, a decrease of 9.3% from 4.4 million pounds in same period of fiscal 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2k1a6zj] Further company coverage:

