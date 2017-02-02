FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-James Hardie Industries 9-mnth net profit up 8 pct
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-James Hardie Industries 9-mnth net profit up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries Plc

* 9-mnth net profit US$ 232.0 million versus US$ 215.6 million

* 9-mnth net sales from ordinary activities US$1.43 billion versus US$1.29 billion

* An FY2017 first half ordinary dividend of US10.0 cents per security is payable to CUFS holders on 24 February 2017

* Management expects full year adjusted net operating profit to be between US$245 million and US$255 million

* "We expect our North America fiber cement segment EBIT margin to be in our stated target range of 20 pct to 25 pct for fiscal year 2017"

* No dividend reinvestment plan is in operation for FY2017 first half dividend

* Cautions that although U.S. housing activity has been improving, market conditions remain somewhat uncertain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

