7 months ago
BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility
February 2, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Investors Real Estate Trust :

* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility

* Investors Real Estate Trust - entered into a new unsecured, syndicated revolving credit facility with commitments totaling $250 million

* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a four year initial term and one year extension option

* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a $250 million accordion feature, exercise of which is subject to certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

