7 months ago
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sanderson Farms Inc :

* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing

* Sanderson Farms Inc - complaint alleges that defendants "unlawfully" shared data on compensation paid to broiler farmers - SEC filing

* Sanderson Farms - complaint also alleges defendants to not solicit or hire broiler farmers who were providing services to other defendants Source text: (bit.ly/2jII1vH) Further company coverage:

