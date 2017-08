Feb 2 (Reuters) - Visiativ SA :

* FY revenue 105.9 million euros ($114.34 million) versus 82.7 euros million year ago

* Company confirms objective of improving its operating profitability, with a positive contribution from its latest profitable acquisitions: Iporta and NC2 Source text: bit.ly/2l0XB7b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)