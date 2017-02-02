BRIEF-Union Pacific Corp announces $3.1 bln capital plan for 2017

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp :

* Union Pacific Corporation announces a $3.1 billion capital plan for 2017 and declares first quarter 2017 dividend

* Company's 2017 capital plan of approximately $3.1 billion, down about $400 million versus 2016

* Plan includes $300 million to further implement positive train control

* Union Pacific Corp says declared a quarterly dividend of 60.5 cents per share on company's common stock