7 months ago
BRIEF-Dynex provides guidance on adverse performance in Q4
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dynex provides guidance on adverse performance in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dynex Power Inc

* Dynex provides guidance on adverse performance in the fourth quarter

* Dynex Power Inc - Nearly $3 million of sales that company expected to be shipped during december were unable to be shipped to customers before year end

* As result, these sales will be reported as part of 2017 revenue rather than 2016

* Has also taken an inventory and asset write-off of approximately $2.2 million

* Dynex Power Inc - Write offs relate mainly to last of integrated circuit inventory, where company does not see any prospect of making future sales

* Dynex Power - Together with inventory and asset write-off and co bearing higher research and development cost in year, co looking at net loss for year of around $4.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

