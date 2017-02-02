FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.50
February 2, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $ 0.50

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - By end of 2018, we project average revenues per apartment home of approximately $2,130

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Qtrly FFO per share was $0.60

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $ 0.50

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $160.7 million versus.$153.9 million

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 AFFO per share $2.07 to $2.17

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 pro forma FFO per share $2.39 to $2.49

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q1 pro forma FFO per share $0.55 to $0.59

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q1 AFFO per share $0.48 to $0.52

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2017 FFO and AFFO growth are expected to accelerate compared to 2016

* Qtrly pro forma FFO $ 0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

