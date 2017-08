Feb 2 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd -

* Magicjack announces settlement agreement with Kanen Wealth Management

* Kanen has withdrawn its proposed slate of director nominees for election at 2016 annual meeting

* Kanen agreed to vote its shares in favor of Magicjack's slate of seven director nominees

* Kanen agreed to vote its shares in favor of Magicjack's slate of seven director nominees