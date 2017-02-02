FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cover-More Group intends to declare special dividend
February 2, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cover-More Group intends to declare special dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cover-more Group Ltd

* Intends to lodge a draft scheme booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition of all of the shares in Cover-More by Zurich

* Scheme booklet is expected to be dispatched to Cover-More shareholders on or around Friday, 24 February

* Under SIA, cover-more is permitted to declare and pay an interim and/or special dividend of up to A$0.05 per share

* If scheme proceeds and special dividend is declared, cover-more shareholders will receive scheme consideration of $1.90 cash per share

* No interim dividend will be declared for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

