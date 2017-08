Feb 3 (Reuters) - Inabox Group Ltd :

* Inabox Group acquires Hostworks

* Acquisition is expected to be earnings per share accretive in FY18

* Hostworks is expected to contribute in excess of $3.5m EBITDA in its first full year as part of Inabox group

* Deal for total consideration of $7 million