7 months ago
BRIEF-Mbia receives inquiries about insurance corporation unit
February 2, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mbia receives inquiries about insurance corporation unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mbia Inc :

* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy

* Mbia Inc- in exchange for stock of Mbia UK and a cash payment of $23 million to assured, Mbia UK Holdings received Assured Zohar II notes - SEC filing

* Mbia Inc-Mbia Insurance Corp fully satisfied insurance payment obligations under Zohar II policy on Jan 20, 2017, stated maturity date of Zohar II notes

* Mbia Inc - Mbia insurance corporation satisfied insurance claim of approximately $770 million under Zohar II policy Source text: (bit.ly/2ky0yzc) Further company coverage:

