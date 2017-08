Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ezcorp Inc

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE UP $5.1 MILLION TO $192.6 MILLION

* EZCORP INC - REMAIN ON TRACK TO REDUCE CORPORATE EXPENSE TO $50 MILLION IN FY18 FROM $68 MILLION IN FY16

* EZCORP INC-"PLAN TO OPEN ABOUT TEN NEW STORES IN MEXICO IN FY17"

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $201.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.15

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2kxIbtY Further company coverage: