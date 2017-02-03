BRIEF-Samsonite International updates on refinancing of senior credit facilities

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Samsonite International SA

* Refinanced senior credit facilities which were obtained in May 2016 to finance part of consideration for acquisition of Tumi Holdings

* Estimates refinanced senior credit facilities will result in reduction in cash interest payments in first FY of about US$16 million per annum

* Senior credit facilities consist of revolving facility of US$500 million and term loan facilities of approximately US$1.92 billion