7 months ago
BRIEF-Samsonite International updates on refinancing of senior credit facilities
February 3, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Samsonite International updates on refinancing of senior credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Samsonite International SA

* Refinanced senior credit facilities which were obtained in May 2016 to finance part of consideration for acquisition of Tumi Holdings

* Estimates refinanced senior credit facilities will result in reduction in cash interest payments in first FY of about US$16 million per annum

* Senior credit facilities consist of revolving facility of US$500 million and term loan facilities of approximately US$1.92 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

