Feb 3 (Reuters) - eQ Oyj :

* Q4 net revenue 9.2 million euros ($9.9 million) versus 8.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 4.2 million euros versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* Dividend proposal 0.35 euro

* Sees net revenue and operating profit of asset management segment will grow in 2017

* Does not issue profit guidance for corporate finance and investments segments Source text for Eikon:

