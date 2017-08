Feb 3 (Reuters) - Flughafen Zuerich AG :

* At this year's general meeting of shareholders on April 20, 2017, two new representatives of the board of directors will be appointed

* Nominates Josef Felder and Stephan Gemkow as new board members to the general meeting of shareholders Source text - bit.ly/2knUAyO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)