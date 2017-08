Feb 3 (Reuters) - Europlan :

* Says Polyway Limited decreases its stake in company to 4.901 pct from 13.25 pct

* Says Binbank increases its stake in company to 5.46 pct from 0.5336 pct Source text: bit.ly/2k7JIX2 , bit.ly/2l1BSNj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)