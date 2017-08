Feb 3 (Reuters) - Technopolis Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 44.8 million euros ($48.2 million) versus 41.7 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 22.4 million euros versus 20.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 0.12 euro per share

* Expects its net sales and EBITDA to improve from 2016 based on the company's current investment property portfolio and foreign exchange rates. Source text for Eikon:

