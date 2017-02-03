FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Johnston Press says revenue for 52-wks to Dec.31 down 6 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 3, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press says revenue for 52-wks to Dec.31 down 6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc :

* Trading statement

* Confirms that trading for 52 weeks to 31 December 2016 (subject to audit) has been broadly in line with board's expectations

* Total revenues 1 (after benefit of i newspaper) were down 6 pct.

* After a period of difficult trading in summer prompted by brexit-related uncertainty, trading improved in q4 as a result of both strategic initiatives implemented during h1 2016 and signs of improving business confidence. Q4 total revenues 1 were up 1 pct compared to equivalent quarter

* Q4 total revenues 1 were up 1 pct compared to equivalent quarter last year, driven by a strong performance from i as well as other key titles such as yorkshire post

* This compares to a 5 pct decline in q3, in immediate aftermath of brexit vote.

* News publishing market continues to suffer from severe headwinds of falling advertising revenues (particularly classified advertising) and print circulation

* Total advertising revenue (excluding classifieds) 2 fell 7 pct in q3 compared to equivalent quarter last year, improving to down 3 pct in q4

* Excluding i, total advertising revenue (excluding classifieds) declined 9.7 pct for year, having declined 12 pct in q3, while improving to a 7 pct decline in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.