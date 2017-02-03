FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Ireland sets out resolution plan, could impact capital
February 3, 2017 / 7:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Ireland sets out resolution plan, could impact capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ireland

* Single Resolution Board, acting as group level resolution authority, and Bank of England, working together within resolution college, have reached a joint decision on group resolution plan for group

* Preferred resolution strategy for group consists of a single point of entry bail-in strategy through a group holding company.

* Group expects to establish a holding company (''holdco'') which would become parent company of group.

* While it is not expected to impact on group's reported CET1 ratios, a holdco structure may adversely impact consolidated group's reported total capital and tier 1 capital ratios

* Impact would depend on timing of a holdco establishment, absolute capital levels and capital structure at time of establishment, and any mitigating actions group may take

* Any impact arising would be eliminated as relevant subordinated debt is redeemed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

